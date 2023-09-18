SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Keybank Foundation made a charitable $20,000 grant to The Gray House to support their Adult Education Program.

Their Adult Education Program helps low-income migrants, refugees, and asylees improve their English skills while acquiring life skills to help them gain self-sufficiency, better integrate into their community, and help to break the cycle of poverty, according to a news release from KeyBank.

The Gray House helps to provide students with a safe and encouraging learning space where they can all focus on their fundamental skills of literacy, writing, conversation practice, math, finance, health, and digital instruction.

“KeyBank believes in doing our part to improve the lives of disadvantaged populations in our neighborhoods through education, workforce development, and community investment,” said Matthew Hummel, KeyBank Market President for Connecticut and Massachusetts. “As a company recognized for our strong Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion culture, we welcome people of all cultures to our community and are proud to partner with The Gray House to support their clients’ successful integration.”

This will be the second year that the KeyBank Foundation has supported The Gray House, the first one, in which, was a $20,000 grant to the organization back in 2022. A total of 50 volunteers from KeyBank and other organizations organized a Day of Volunteerism at The Gray House back in June, which helped to complete renovations to the interior of the building, painting, planting, and general maintenance to their grounds.

“Once again, KeyBank Foundation has demonstrated their unwavering commitment to bettering the lives of all who live within our community,” says Kristen McClintock, Gray House Executive Director. “With the Foundation’s ongoing generosity, we will continue to support English language learners, empowering them to better advocate for themselves and their loved ones, access new and improved employment opportunities, and achieve self-sufficiency.”

KeyBank provides community lending and investments in ways such as affordable housing and community development projects, home, and small business lending in low- and moderate-income communities, and charitable efforts targeted toward education, workforce development, and safe, vital neighborhoods.

KeyBank Foundation helps to fulfill KeyBank’s purpose to help its clients and communities thrive, and its mission is to support organizations and programs that prepare people for their futures.