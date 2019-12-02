The Gray House receives special visit from Santa

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gray House had an early visit from Santa for its children.

Aida Rayes who volunteered at Sunday’s visit told 22News that the children were filled with joy at the sight of Santa.

“Oh, their eyes sparkle. Their jaws drop so open, their eyes open, like it’s the best part,” said Rayes.

Christmas came early for children at one North End Springfield organization.

Julianys Lombay, a Gray House program participant, explained some children couldn’t contain their feelings.

Lombay told 22News, “Excited, they’re happy because Santa’s coming.”

The Gray House is a service agency in Springfield that helps low-income families facing hardships.

Aida Rayes told 22News that The Gray House program has been good to her and other families in the community.

“I’ve been here for six years and it’s been a great experience,” said Rayes. “Every time I come here I love the smiles, I love how everybody is so happy being with each other.”

Children in the afterschool program and their siblings at the Gray House received gifts from Santa on Sunday.

Aida, Julianys and their brother all participate in the program.

Although Aida aged out, she now volunteers and isn’t too old to get a surprise from Santa.

“I really like how they helped me. When I came here I didn’t know how to read and then I learned how to read here,” added Rayes.

Sunday was the 16th year the Iron Horse Road House Motorcycle Riders provided gifts to The Gray House children.

The presents are personalized for each child from a wish list they made.