The Gray House seeking Thanksgiving meal donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gray House is seeking donations to help ensure families will have an enjoyable holiday on Thanksgiving this year.

According to a news release sent to 22News, donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. through November 22 at the Gray House located on 22 Sheldon Street in Springfield.

The Gray House is looking for donations such as frozen turkeys, gravy, stuffing, potatoes, canned vegetables, pie crust, and pie filling.

The holidays will be here before we know it! Whether you're looking to receive a turkey and food for Thanksgiving or… Posted by The Gray House, Inc. on Friday, October 11, 2019

Families of three or more with proven financial needs must register to receive a turkey during the following times:

Thursday, October 31 from 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Friday November 1 from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 7from 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Friday, November 8from 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Turkeys will be given out to registered households on November 25 and 26. To find out if you qualify click here.