The Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence holds fifth annual Walk for Nonviolence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local organization is bringing awareness to violence in Springfield and working to stop it.

The Greater Springfield Campaign of Nonviolence Sunday held its fifth annual Walk for Nonviolence.

Dozens of family, friends, and neighbors participated in the walk to create a long-term movement for active non-violence in the city. The walk began and ended at the Shiloh Freewill Baptist Church.

We spoke with pastors involved in the city’s non-violence campaign. One of the pastors told 22News, the walk promotes a movement to end violence by building a greater sense of community.

“We’re trying to build a sense of community. get people out of their houses, meet your neighbors, let’s walk together, let’s pray together, and let’s work to make Springfield a peaceful place to live and be,” said Pastor Lauren Holm.

Along with a walk through the neighborhood, the organization honored community members and fallen officers that have died by violence in Springfield.