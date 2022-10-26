SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was at the Barney Carriage House in Forest Park on Wednesday, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Greater Springfield Senior Services.

The non-profit is celebrating half a century of community service, offering health, housing, and other protective services to local seniors. Mayor Sarno reflects fondly on the group’s dedication to the Springfield community.

“50 years of greater Springfield Senior Services. 50 years of being an extra pair of eyes, ears, and caring hands for our seniors and families that are in need,” stated Mayor Sarno.

Since opening its doors in 1972, it estimated Greater Springfield Senior Services has helped thousands of local elders get the care they need.