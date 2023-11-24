HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greek Place at the Holyoke Mall is set to close on Sunday after 44 years of service.

Sunday will be their final day serving customers in the Holyoke Mall, according to The Greek Place’s Facebook Page. The restaurant received a letter terminating its lease with a deadline of November 30th. This will be two weeks short of their 44th-year anniversary at the mall.

In the restaurant’s Facebook post about the sudden closing, it said, “Maria loves her customers like family, and with your support, thoughts, and prayers we’ll make it through this and come out stronger because of it.” Maria is the owner of The Greek Place, which opened in 1979 along with the mall. It is a small family-run business that is dedicated to serving authentic Greek cuisine, such as gyros, greek salads, kabobs, and more.

They are located on the lower level of the mall in the food court.

22News contacted the mall about the closing of this food staple. “Our goal is to grow businesses, not close them. When a business’ actions no longer align with its lease obligations, we must respond accordingly. Unfortunately, social media is filled with misinformation. Leases are and will always be confidential. We do not have any prospective replacements for the space. The Greek Place has been a valued partner and staple in our community for over 44 years. We wish Maria and her team success in their next endeavor,” said the Holyoke Mall Management.

The Greek Place reports that they are working on relating to a new location, but it is unknown at this time where they will be moving to.

“We will begin reaching out and looking for new locations once we finish closing the storefront in the mall at the end of November. We hope to serve you all again, at our next location, after we turn the page on these dark days and begin the next chapter in this story,” said The Greek Place on Facebook.