SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums are celebrating Grinchmas this year with several festivities as well as a chance to meet the Grinch himself!

The Grinch’s Grotto is already available for anyone attending the museums. The Grotto, located in the SIS Hall of the Lyman and Merrie Wood Museum of Springfield History, is a cave-like structure where the Grinch makes an appearance. Enter this special cave for a location to take holiday family photos. Visitors can also check out the brand-new Who-house and other Who-ville features as well as interactive stations for families.

If you want to meet the Grinch, you’ll have to head to the Grinch’s Grotto on the following days from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:

November 18

November 19

November 24

November 25

November 26

December 2

December 3

December 9

December 10

The museum will also be holding several festivities on the day after Thanksgiving. The Lightning of the Quadrangle will be held on November 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with guest appearances from the Grinch and Santa Claus. This event is free to everyone.

The following festivities will be held between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on November 24 and are free to attend along with the museum admission:

Fish & Wildlife, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Visit members of the Silvio O. Conte National Fish & Wildlife Refuge to learn about fishing! Lower African Hall, Springfield Science Museum

Visit members of the Silvio O. Conte National Fish & Wildlife Refuge to learn about fishing! Lower African Hall, Springfield Science Museum Meet the Grinch, 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Snap a holiday pic with the curmudgeon. SIS Hall, Wood Museum of Springfield History

Snap a holiday pic with the curmudgeon. SIS Hall, Wood Museum of Springfield History Three Wise Men Jazz Band, 1-3 p.m. The Three Wise Men are a funky, jazzy, Christmas-y brass trio from Western Massachusetts. Quadrangle Green (Rain location: Habitat Hall, Springfield Science Museum)

The Three Wise Men are a funky, jazzy, Christmas-y brass trio from Western Massachusetts. Quadrangle Green (Rain location: Habitat Hall, Springfield Science Museum) Giant Bubbles with Mr. Vinny, 1-4 p.m. Chase and pop giant bubbles. Weather permitting. Quadrangle Green

Chase and pop giant bubbles. Weather permitting. Quadrangle Green Roaming Railroad, 1-4 p.m. All aboard for some festive fun. The line closes at 3:30 Weather permitting. Quadrangle Green

All aboard for some festive fun. The line closes at 3:30 Weather permitting. Quadrangle Green Mt. Crumpit Derby, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Make a sleigh to help the Grinch get down Mt. Crumpit as quickly and safely as possible! Spark!Lab, Springfield Science Museum

Make a sleigh to help the Grinch get down Mt. Crumpit as quickly and safely as possible! Spark!Lab, Springfield Science Museum Star Garland, 12-4 p.m. Bring the sky to your home with this hands-on activity. Art Discovery Center, GWV Smith Art Museum

Bring the sky to your home with this hands-on activity. Art Discovery Center, GWV Smith Art Museum Grinch Ornaments, 1-4 p.m. Create an ornament inspired by our favorite green friend! Science Workshop, Springfield Science Museum

Create an ornament inspired by our favorite green friend! Science Workshop, Springfield Science Museum Fill the Sleigh!, 1-4 p.m. Will you be the first to fill the Grinch’s sleigh? Play against family and friends in this game! Mammal Hall, Springfield Science Museum