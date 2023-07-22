WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 70th Hampden County 4-H and Youth Fair is taking place at Eastern States Exposition’s Mallary Complex on Saturday.

According to a news release from the 4-H & Youth Fair Association, this event showcases 4-Her’s accomplishments from the past year, such as animal projects, handmade crafts, gardening, art, photography, robotics, and more.

The Pedal Thru Youth (PTY) Bike Rodeo is also returning this year, which is a way for kids to learn the rules of the road while practicing safe bicycling. Pedal Thru Youth is a non-profit that promotes an active and healthy lifestyle among kids and donates bikes and helmets to children and families who might not be able to afford their own.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

9 a.m. Fun Run*

9:30 a.m. Dairy, Goat, Rabbit, and Dog Shows

10 a.m. Working Steer and Sheep Shows, Bottle Rocket Launch*

11 a.m. Beef Show, Model Horse Show, Pedal Tractor Pull*

12 p.m. G.O.A.T. Milking Contest & Anniversary Cake Cutting

1 p.m. Visual, Public Speaking, and Performing Arts/Talent Show Presentations

1 p.m. Pedal Thru Youth Bike Rodeo*

3 p.m. Fashion Revue

3:30 p.m. Lead Line and Wool Competition

4 p.m. Awards Presentation

Any event with a star next to it means that participation is open to all youth attendees. Participation in the fair is open to all kids ages 5 to 18 years old from Hampden, Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, and Worcester counties. The fair is to recognize kids for their achievements on projects they have made, grown, or raised during the past year.