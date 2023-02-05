SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, they welcome fans in the Springfield area to join them for an interactive gameday packed with one-of-a-kind premium offers.

On Sunday, at 3:00 p.m. over at the MassMutual Center the Harlem Globetrotters 2023 world tour, presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs, is taking place, according to a news release sent to 22News from the MassMutual Center. Witness your favorite stars from the team showcase their amazing basketball skills as they take on the Washington Generals.

The Harlem Globetrotters has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories on six continents since 1926. Their mission continues to advance the game and deliver exciting, interactive entertainment to the world.

Tickets are available at the MassMutual Center Box Office, over the phone, or on their website.