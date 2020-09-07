The history behind Labor Day

(WWLP) – On the first Monday of September, Americans celebrate Labor Day to honor and recognize the American labor movement and the works and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of the United States.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the holiday constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of the country.

The Government first recognized Labor Day through municipal ordinances passed in 1885 and 1886. The first state bill was introduced into the New York legislature and the first to become law was passed by Oregon on February 21, 1887.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, during that year, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York created the Labor Day holiday by legislative enactment and by the end of the decade Connecticut, Nebraska, and Pennsylvania had followed suit.

Seven years later, 23 more states had adopted the holiday and on June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday in the District of Columbia and the territories.