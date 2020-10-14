The history behind the Bishop position in the Diocese of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bishop-elect William Byrne will serve as the 10th bishop of the Diocese of Springfield.

When he is formally installed as Bishop in December, Reverend William Byrne will be the third Bishop of Springfield in the past 10 years.

Ten years ago, the Diocese was led by Bishop Timothy McDonnell who served from 2004 through 2014. McDonnell resigned as bishop after reaching the church’s retirement age for bishops, which is 75-years-old. He currently holds the title of Bishop Emeritus of Springfield.

McDonnell was replaced by Mitchell Rozanski, who led the diocese for the past six years. Pope Francis appointed Rozanski Archbishop of St. Louis, Missouri this summer, leaving the office of bishop vacant.

In the meantime, Worcester Bishop Robert McManus has been serving as apostolic administrator for the Springfield diocese, handling day-to-day operations here while continuing to oversee his own diocese.

Now, Bishop-elect Byrne will be ordained and installed as the 10th Bishop of Springfield on December 14th at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Springfield.