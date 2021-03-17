The history of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second straight year, there is no Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as we continue to move away from coronavirus we are fully expecting the parade and the popular road race will return in 2022.

Drawing on the Irish heritage of Holyoke in its earliest days known as “Ireland parish”, the inaugural St. Patrick’s parade was hosted on March 16, 1952 with 25,000 people watching along the parade route. That number grew to 100,000 by 1960, 200,000 by 1975, and reached a peak of over 400,000 in 2011.

WWLP televised the parade on March 17, 1953 our first ever broadcast exactly 68 years ago.

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade showcases prize winning floats, championship bands from the northeast, and notable celebrities each year. Musical units include international bands, high school bands, and the famed Philadelphia mummers string bands, an annual favorite since 1967.

Beginning in 1955 a grand colleen and her court has reigned over the annual parade from a majestic float that carries them along the nearly three mile parade route. Other local cities also elect their own colleens and courts and are also represented by police, fire and dignitaries.

From those modest beginnings the annual parade has grown into one of the premier outdoor events in the northeast. Coupled with the St. Patrick’s Road Race held annually the day before the parade, the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade has an economic impact that is in excess of $20 million.

Because of the pandemic we must endure another March without the sights and sounds of what always seems like the last step out of winter on the way to spring. But fear not, the countdown to the 2022 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade is already underway.