SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hope for Youth and Families Foundation hosted an event for Springfield students that are interested in joining the armed forces post graduation.

This event included inspirational speakers and recruitment staff to answer any questions that students may have about starting a career in the military.

Students were able to learn about trade job opportunities, educational programs for those looking to serve and earn their degree, as well as first hand knowledge about what it is like to serve in the armed forces.