SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Horace Smith Fund, established in 1899 by philanthropist Horace Smith, is set to recognize and support the educational endeavors of deserving students in Hampden County.

This year, the fund will be awarding a total of $316,000 to local students in scholarships and fellowships. The 124th Corporators’ Meeting and scholarship awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 15 at the Carriage House of Storrowtown Tavern in West Springfield. The event will bring together recipients, their parents, school counselors, and Corporators to celebrate the achievements of these outstanding individuals.

Wayne Webster, Chair of the Board of Trustees, expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s recipients, stating, “We are delighted to announce that 25 Walter S. Barr Scholarships will be awarded this year. Of these, 22 will go to graduating high school seniors, while three will be granted to current college students. In addition, the William R. Rooney Award will be presented to a deserving high school candidate who has received special education services. We are proud to support these remarkable individuals in their pursuit of education.”

The Walter S. Barr Scholarships and Fellowships, named after West Springfield businessman, will provide financial assistance to students who meet the eligibility criteria. Each scholarship, granted to high school seniors, will offer up to $12,000 over four years, while the fellowships will provide up to $15,000 over three years. Students must maintain a minimum B average in college to continue receiving the scholarship funds.

Josephine Sarnilli, Executive Director of the Horace Smith Fund, expressed her gratitude for the generous contributions made by Horace Smith and the Barr family. “Horace Smith’s vision of supporting deserving students continues to impact lives even today. We are also indebted to the Barr family for their remarkable contribution to the fund. Their commitment to education has made it possible for us to provide these scholarships and fellowships year after year.”

The scholarship recipients for this year include graduates from various high schools in Hampden County.

Among the graduating seniors receiving the Walter S. Barr Scholarships are:

Agawam High School: Lynn S. Jang, Christopher A. Rondinelli

Lynn S. Jang, Christopher A. Rondinelli Gateway Regional High School: Nancy E. Mueller

Nancy E. Mueller High School of Science & Technology: Aleishmarie Fuentes

Aleishmarie Fuentes Longmeadow High School: Jibin Lim, Meadow M. Perez

Jibin Lim, Meadow M. Perez Ludlow High School: Aaron J. Little, Riley E. Londraville, Matthew Mendez, Fatuma M. Mire

Aaron J. Little, Riley E. Londraville, Matthew Mendez, Fatuma M. Mire Minnechaug Regional High School: Molly L. Brewer, David D. Noel, Lauren B. Tomala

Molly L. Brewer, David D. Noel, Lauren B. Tomala Springfield Central High School: Sydney S. Dodds, Raman Khanal, Matthew Worthy

Sydney S. Dodds, Raman Khanal, Matthew Worthy West Springfield High School: Ghena H. Al Nuwab, Haya H. Al Nuwab, Paige M. Davis, Emily N. Gariepy, Madison H. Kelly, Sara E. Woytowicz

Ghena H. Al Nuwab, Haya H. Al Nuwab, Paige M. Davis, Emily N. Gariepy, Madison H. Kelly, Sara E. Woytowicz Westfield High School: Kathryn J. Breck

This year’s scholarship recipients who are already in college are:

Elms College: Emma A. Sawtelle (Washington Academy)

Tufts University: Natalie A. Velez (Smith Vocational High School)

Westfield State University: Christopher A. Cummings (Longmeadow High School)

The five fellowship recipients are graduates of the following colleges and high schools:

New England College of Optometry: Rooa M. Abdelmagid (High School of Commerce)

UMass Amherst: Madison Dover (West Springfield High School) , Kylie A. Montemagni (Ludlow High School)

, Kylie A. Montemagni WNEU: Maherah Z. Shaikh (Chicopee Comprehensive High School)

Westfield State University: Aimee Ludwin (Northampton High School)

The Horace Smith Fund continues to inspire and assist students in their educational pursuits. Applications for next year’s awards will be available online starting September 15, or interested individuals can call (413) 739-4222 for more information.