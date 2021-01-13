The importance of MLK Jr. Day this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The day in which we remember Martin Luther King Jr. is next week and we are taking a look at how this day will be recognized this year, with all that’s going on across our nation.

2020 was a crazy year, and many are saying a lot needs to change for the future of America.

Martin Luther King Day is a federal holiday held on the third Monday of January. It celebrates the life and achievements of Martin Luther King Jr., an influential American civil rights leader. He is most well-known for his campaigns to end racial segregation on public transport and for racial equality in the United States.

2020 was a year for the record books. 22News spoke with Bishop Talbert Swan in Springfield about how this day needs to be recognized even more this year.

“There is a real threat to justice here in the nation. We see it through diametrically opposed lenses. When we see someone being killed by police, many in white America see it as justified. Many in black America see it as an injustice. We have a lot of work to do in America to even come close to Dr. King’s beloved community,” said Swan.

Bishop Swan said Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy needs to be remembered because of the protests caused by the killing of George Floyd broke out across hundreds of cities in the U.S. back in May. Those were followed by further protests and rallies in June against racism and police brutality.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, January 18 this year.