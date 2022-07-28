SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – They say a dog is a man’s best friend and this is especially true when it comes to the special bond between Officer Blair and his K-9, Mr. Warner.

Police dogs serve an important role when it comes to public safety, and they not only form strong bonds with their partners but also with the communities they serve.

From assisting in criminal investigations to search and rescue operations, these four-legged friends are a crucial part of local law enforcement teams.

22News spoke with Officer Blair of the Springfield Police Department about the important role that police dogs have in their department. “They are just great dogs. You can’t ask for a better partner. They always listen to you, and they are always there for you, through bad times, through blood, sweat, and tears, and whatever this shift will throw at you. They are just great partners. It’s like when you lose one you’re losing a member of your family,” he expressed.

The Massachusetts State Police are currently mourning K-9 Frankie who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday. Frankie was one of the many K-9s who has participated in hundreds of missions and saved countless lives.