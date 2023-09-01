HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Inspiration Co., known on social media as the “inspire me bracelets.” is now open at its first Massachusetts location.

Holyoke Mall announced The Inspiration Co. is celebrating its grand opening on Friday. The store is located on the upper level next to Apple. The 1,119 square-foot space will feature collections of handmade bracelets engraved with sayings to inspire change, encourage faith, and ignite passion.

The Inspiration Co. was founded in 2017 by Doug and Ashley Waldbueser in a South Florida garage. They have shipped more than 750,000 bracelets to 47 countries and have over 50 stores in malls across the United States.