The Latest: Chicopee River search and recovery

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed Thursday that the 10-year-old boy, who died after he was missing since Saturday, is from Chicopee.

6:45 p.m. Wednesday: The Litwin Elementary School in Chicopee posted a statement to their Facebook Wednesday night addressing the boy’s passing. Litwin Elementary Principal, Elizabeth M. Massee said the following:

“I am writing tonight to share with you that a beloved 5th-grade student at Litwin School was laid peacefully to rest today. His teachers and I were honored to be included in the burial this afternoon. Please continue to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.” -Litwin Elementary School Principal, Elizabeth Masse

10:10 a.m. Thursday: Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News the boy’s body had been found around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The two young boys were cousins and were reported missing Saturday after going out to play in the woods. The other boy, an 11-year-old from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was pulled from the Chicopee River later that night but did not survive.

The search went on for four days and was led by Chicopee Police, their dive Team, Chicopee Fire Department, the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, Special Emergency Response Team, K-9 Unit, Dive Team, and Drone Team.

Both of the boy’s identities have not been released.

Social Media updates regarding the rescue:

First post by the Chicopee Police Department regarding two missing boys posted Saturday, December 28 at 5:59 p.m. First child was found and taken to the hospital.

First update: Saturday, December 28 at 9:27 p.m.

Second update: Sunday, December 29 11:07 a.m. The first child passed away, the search continues for the second child.

Third update: Sunday, December 29, 5:07 p.m.

Fourth update: Monday, December 30, 12:49 p.m. search postponed due to hazardous road conditions

Fifth update: Tuesday, December 31, 8:55 a.m. search resumes