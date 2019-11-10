The Latest: Driver taken to hospital following PVTA bus rollover crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash involving a PVTA bus occurred Saturday night in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, the crash happened on the 100 block of Berkshire Street around 7:30 p.m. The car rolled over and the driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is looking into what caused the crash.

