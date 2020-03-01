The Latest: Neglected Ludlow horses undergo preparations for treatment

***Viewer discretion is advised***

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was arrested after severely neglecting two horses that had to be dug out of their stalls due to the amount of manure they were kept in.

VIDEO: MSPCA at Nevins Farm caring for two extremely neglected horses, conditions the worst ever seen

Rob Halpin from the MSPCA told 22News both 11-year-old Tia and 13-year-old Shakira have been receiving careful refeeding, pain medication, and farrier services to begin repairing their hooves.

Halpin said a Wilbraham Animal Control officer alerted the MSCPA about the horses that were located at a Ludlow home on February 5. The pile of manure was so high, the horses suffered from sores that developed overtime caused by their backs pushes against the rafters.

It took two hours for the MSPCA Law Enforcement and Adoption Center personnel to dig out the two horses that were covered in manure. Roger Lauze, the equine rescue training manager at Nevins Farm told 22News “The hooves on these horses were so overgrown and disfigured that it will take years of farrier work for them to reshape if that’s even possible.”

Due to being neglected, both Tia and Shakira had overgrown teeth and overgrown hooves which caused imbalances that affected their health. Tia was underweight and showed additional signs of being neglected for years. Lauze said the team will do everything possible to help them lives the rest of their lives without pain, but that all depends on the degree they can reshape the hooves.

X-rays have confirmed changes to the coffin bones of both of Shakira’s front hooves. Tia’s radiograph showed a huge change of the coffin bones in her hind hoovers along with other bone deformations that may compromise her health indefinitely.

PHOTOS:

The condition of Tia and Shakira’s hooves shocked the rescuers and Nevins Farm barn staff say they are the worst they have ever seen (credit MSPCA-Angell)

On the scene – the horses literally had to be dug out of the stall in which they were trapped (credit MSPCA-Angell)

Shakira is walked gingerly off the trailer to arrive at Nevins Farm and to begin a new life (credit MSPCA-Angell)

Nancy L. Golec of Ludlow, the former owner of the horses is facing four counts of felony animal cruelty. Golec was arraigned in Palmer District Court on February 24.

Those who are interested in adopting the horses can email barnstaff@mspca.org for more information. Donations toward the horses’ medical bills are accepted through MSPCA at Nevins Farm Ashton’s Hope Fund.