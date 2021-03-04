The latest on renumbering exits on the MassPike

(WWLP) – Highways across the Commonwealth are getting new exit numbers at this hour.

Our 22News crew went along I-91 northbound Thursday. Work to replace the signs is supposed to begin at 8 p.m. each night for about two weeks.

We didn’t see anyone out on the road at that time.

One man told 22News, replacing the exit numbers is a good idea since not everyone may have the numbers memorized.

“Like I know my exits from memory,” said Baldomero Martinez of Springfield. “I know where to get off and everything but not everyone looks at it like that. I think it will help with traffic.”

If you’re worried about getting confused by the new numbers, don’t worry.

Signs with the old exit numbers will stay up for about two years so drivers can get used to the new system.