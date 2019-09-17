The Latest: Two Springfield shootings Monday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield shootings occurred within an hour of each other Monday night.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, a ShotSpotter activation led police to Mill Street just before 7:00 p.m.

When officers arrived at the area, they found a man who had returned to his apartment after being shot.

That man was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries but is expected to be okay.

Then, at around 8:00 p.m., police were called to State Street for a report of shots fired. Police haven’t said whether anyone was wounded, or if they’ve made any arrests.

When our 22News crew got there, we saw a number of police cruisers and police tape, blocking part of State Street near Rutland Street.

22News is continuing to cover these stories and we’ll update you with new information once it is available.