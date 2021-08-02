The Log Cabin/Delaney House looking to hire 100 employees

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A hiring event is looking to fill 100 positions for The Log Cabin, Delaney House and D.Hotel Suites & Spa.

According to a news release sent to 22News, a hiring event will take place at the Delaney House located at 3 Country Club Road in Holyoke on August 4th and 5th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are looking for banquet and restaurant servers, bartenders, janitorial laundry, kitchen staff, maintenance staff, bussers, hosts, hotel front desk, housekeeping, massage therapists and estheticians.

There are sign on bonuses being offered for certain positions.