The Massachusetts Democratic Convention returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield will host the Massachusetts Democratic Convention Saturday.

More than 3-thousand delegates are expected to be here at the MassMutual Center this weekend.

Important issues that will be discussed include climate change, immigration, and economic development.

The city kicked off festivities Friday night with a reception at Union Station.

Congressman Richard Neal said this a great opportunity for the city, even though Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was not invited to speak at the convention after showing support for a Republican Governor.

The mayor issued a statement to 22News back in February saying he’s happy state Democrats chose to hold this year’s convention in the city.