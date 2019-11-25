The Mayflower Marathon kicks off in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving is almost here and some local radio personalities are trying to make sure everyone gets fed this holiday.

The Mayflower Marathon, a Thanksgiving tradition in western Massachusetts is almost underway here in Springfield! The 52-hour radiothon event begins at 6:00 a.m. to support the open pantry.

For more than two decades, Rock 102’s Mike Baxendale and John O’Brien have been hosting their annual Mayflower Marathon to benefit the Open Pantry of Springfield and make sure everyone has something to eat on Thanksgiving.

Last year, in just 52 hours the annual event raised more than $94,000 met the goal of filling three big-rig trailers with non-perishable food items.

The donated food usually lasts the pantry until March. On average more than 140 families use the pantry each day. Food and money donations can be brought to the Mayflower Marathon until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.