SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is the first night of Hanukkah, and the beginning of an eight day celebration, deeply rooted in Jewish tradition.

22News was at the annual Menorah lighting in downtown Springfield, people there telling us the light is a symbol of resilience and hope, especially now with so much uncertainty taking place in the Middle East.

A menorah, illuminating Court Square in downtown Springfield, as people of the Jewish faith gathered to observe the first night of Hanukkah. The over 2000-year-old Jewish holiday, historically recognizes the recovery of Jerusalem and rededication of what is known as Herod’s Temple, and it is celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting for the next eight days.

Rabbi Chaim Kosofsky of Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy, told 22News, “And that way, we carry the theme that a little light dispels much darkness, it represents the divine light.” And finding that light in the darkness continues to be the message during Hanukkah, as the unrest continues overseas in Israel.

People here remembering the victims killed during the Hamas attack, and sending the miracle of the light to those who are still being held hostage. “Our hearts are with the people of Israel and of the Middle East as well,” said Candy Glazer of Longmeadow. “We are so hopeful that things will change. The light and the despair, we are feeling for Israel and the Middle East, this could be the beginning.”

Local leaders also echoing that hope, showing their continued support for the Jewish community. Mayor Domenic Sarno stating, “Things have been darkened right now, but Israel will continue to stand strong and we stand in solidarity. The light will continue to shine.”

More Hanukkah celebrations will be held here in western Massachusetts over the next few days.