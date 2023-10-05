SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to heavy rain this weekend, organizers for The Mighty Oktoberfest on Fort Street have decided to reschedule this year’s event to new dates in November.

Originally scheduled for this weekend, The Mighty Oktoberfest, bringing a wave of German tradition and fun since 1935, will take over Fort Street on Friday, November 2, and Saturday, November 4.

Music performance schedules have not changed, and the event is still set to rock out on Fort Street with acts like Trailer Trash, Berkshire Mountain Wanderers, and tribute acts for artists like Kid Rock, Alanis Morissette, and Foo Fighters. Music will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and wrap up around 10 p.m.

You can read more about the event here, and make sure to mark your calendars for this year’s celebration!