CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Miracle League of Western Massachusetts hosted an open house Saturday at the 413 Athletic Training Center in Chicopee, looking to add more players to its spring roster.

Brian Feeley, the President of Miracle League of Western Massachusetts told 22News, “So our job today is just to kind of showcase the miracle league. Obviously it’s cold and as much as we’d love to be outside playing, we’re not.”

The league was created back in 2015 and is open for kids of all abilties to join. As Brian Feeley, President of the Miracle League of Western Massachusetts explains, this league puts the “all” in baseball.

“Our intent is to allow every kid the chance to play baseball. It’s the biggest joy that I have, seeing the smiles on the kids and the parents as well, and the volunteers,” Feeley added.

The volunteers say it means as much to them as it does to these players.

“It puts a smile on my face, it makes me happy because I know that I can, I’ve impacted someone,” said Alexis Torres.

Joshua Lemboet told 22News, “We know how much baseball means to us, and we like giving back.”

Players love breaking out their bats and breaking down barriers. James from Westfield said, “It makes me feel good, and I like playing with my friend Aidan. I just love baseball!”

Registration for the spring season is now open for anyone interested in joining,