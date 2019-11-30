The Monson Arts Council kicks off 41st Holiday Craft Fair

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Arts Council will have its 41st Annual Holiday Craft Fair Saturday morning in Monson.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will continue on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The crafters are located in four buildings in downtown Monson on 200 Main Street. Tables will be set up in Memorial Hall, the House of Art, and the Universalist and Methodist Churches.

70 artisans, crafters, and non-profit organizations will attend the event and offer a variety of items!

On Saturday, a Girl Scout Carol Sing will take place at 4:00 p.m. in front of Memorial hall following Santa’s arrival at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, you may contact Richard Guertin at 413-364-9413.