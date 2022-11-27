MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Over in Monson on Sunday, it’s the second day of The Monson Arts Council’s 43rd annual Holiday Craft Fair.

The fair presents 70 artisans, crafters, and non-profit organizations, who all offer a variety of items. The crafters are located in four buildings in downtown Monson.

They are set up in Memorial Hall, the House of Art, and the Universalist and Methodist Churches. All locations offer a wide variety of gifts, decorations, and collectibles, including stained glass, candles, clothing, holiday decorations, jewelry, quilts, pottery, and much more.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.