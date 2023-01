SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Card Show is coming to the MassMutual Center on Saturday.

The event will feature UConn basketball coach Jim Calhoun and former Boston Celtics star Robert Parish signing autographs. There will also be more than 250 tables, sports cards, Pokemon cards, and memorabilia.

It is $10 cash admission at the door of the MassMutual Center. The event is running from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.