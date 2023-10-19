CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee resident has an obsession with the movie The Nightmare Before Christmas that has turned her home into a collection of Halloween inflatables.

The Nightmare Before Christmas debuted in 1993 and is an animated musical by Tim Burton. The main character is Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King in charge of Halloween Town’s celebration. Jack discovers Christmas Town and wants to take over the holiday.

Samantha Smith started collecting one or two ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ inflatables each year and it wouldn’t be complete without the 13-foot giant animated Jack Skellington, which retails for $399 at Home Depot.

Photo sent to 22News from Samantha Smith

Some of the inflatables Samantha has are Sally, Oogie Boogie with Lock, Shock and Barrel, Dr. Finkelstein in his wheelchair, Oogie Boogie Wheel of Death, Zero Dog, a spooky clown, and Mayor Of Halloween Town to just name a few.

Samantha plans to add more of her decorations on Halloween night including a projector that will play the movie on an inflatable screen. In the movie, Sally puts fog in a fountain to stop Jack from ruining Christmas. Samantha is working to recreate the swamp fog scene by using a green laser light with her new fog machine.

If you’re trick or treating in the Falls section of Chicopee, check out this house on Frontenac Street! 22News would love to see your Halloween spirit, email us your photos and video to Reportit@wwlp.com.

Tips to keep your kids safe while trick or treating

Advise your children to be safe while crossing streets by using traffic signals and crosswalks and looking both ways. Keep electronic devices down, heads up, and always use sidewalks. Anyone under the age of 12 should be accompanied by an adult.

For kids old enough to go out by themselves, make sure they trick or treat in well-lit areas that they are familiar with. And it’s getting darker earlier now, parents can put reflective tape or stickers on candy bags so their kids stick out in the dark.

Popular trick-or-treating hours are from 5:30 to 9:30 in the evening so be extra aware on the roads during those hours.