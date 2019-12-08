The Old Meeting House Museum kicks off Festival of Trees

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Old Meeting House Museum will be hosting its Festival of Trees Sunday morning in Wilbraham.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the free event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Vistors can enjoy mulled cider, baked treats, and have a chance to raffle off a special holiday reef!



“We are very excited to share with our neighbors and friends, the history and charm of the Old Meeting House. It is a good way to kick off the holidays.” Spokeswoman Nan Nieske.

Christmas tree on display in the Old Meeting House Museum designed by the Gardens of Wilbraham takes a theme from “frogs” at a previous Festival of Trees in Wilbraham. PHOTO BY DAVID MILES

The trees that will be showcased were decorated by multiple local organizations with their own special unique look.