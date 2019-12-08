The Old Meeting House Museum kicks off Festival of Trees

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Old Meeting House Museum will be hosting its Festival of Trees Sunday morning in Wilbraham.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the free event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Vistors can enjoy mulled cider, baked treats, and have a chance to raffle off a special holiday reef!
“We are very excited to share with our neighbors and friends, the history and charm of the Old Meeting House. It is a good way to kick off the holidays.”Spokeswoman Nan Nieske.
The trees that will be showcased were decorated by multiple local organizations with their own special unique look.