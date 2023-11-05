LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — The 14th annual Gala to benefit the breast cancer organization The Pink W.A.Y was held Sunday evening in Ludlow.

This year, everyone was asked to wear their fancy hats for the event, which was held at the Ludlow Country Club. The gala included food, raffles, entertainment, and dancing. All the proceeds raised go to support people who need financial help as they go through their treatment for breast cancer.

“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and she passed away in 2016. It was very short. But she did have some financial troubles, you know, paying medical bills. You know they start to add up really quickly, and so the pink way helped my mom when she was going through her treatment,” expressed Sonya Murray, Board Member of The Pink W.A.Y.

“We’ve helped a lot of lives of the past 14 years and it’s just important to be able to do that,” said The Pink W.A.Y. Founder, Robyn Hersey, “And, it’s also what brings people out and the money goes back into the community.”

If you would like to support The Pink W.A.Y. and stay up to date on any events, you can head over to their Facebook page.