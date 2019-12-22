The Salvation Army needs your donations this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season to help families in need.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles you see outside grocery stores and malls debuted in Boston in 1897 and it’s been a tradition ever since.

But the organization said Red Kettle donations are down more than 50 percent from last year.

The decrease in donations means families they serve are at risk of losing meal programs, clothing, and energy assistance.

Springfield residents such as Keith Denson was shocked to learn about the low rate of donations.

“Yeah, that’s really surprising for me,” said Denson. “We need to get more donations out here to the Salvation Army because there are more families in need here in Springfield.”

The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division provides more than 3 and half million meals to people in need across the state.

Their services support nearly half a million people. The Red Kettle Campaign will end on Christmas Day.