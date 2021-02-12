The search continues: Chicopee Boy still missing after one week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local and State Police are continuing to search for 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard from Chicopee.

It’s been one week since Aiden Blanchard was last seen and police are out on the Connecticut River again Friday searching for him. Police are asking to speak with anyone who was walking behind the area of 22News off of Chicopee Street Friday, February 5 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Contact the Detective Bureau from the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740.

On Thursday, a flight crew from the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing along with Chicopee Police conducted an aerial search of the river and its banks from the Mass Pike down to the Connecticut state line for evidence that might help them locate Blanchard. They did not find any evidence.

(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The search for Aiden began Friday, February 5, after he was last seen around 11:30 a.m., walking in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road. Police believe he was heading in the direction of the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River.

Aiden is described as 5’ tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.

For six days, local and State Police searched the Connecticut and Chicopee rivers using divers, boats, drones, and helicopters.

(Massachusetts State Police)

(Massachusetts State Police)

(Massachusetts State Police)

(Massachusetts State Police)

(Massachusetts State Police)

(Massachusetts State Police)

(Massachusetts State Police)

State Police will continue their search efforts with local police in the coming days in hopes to locate and Aiden.

If you have any information that might help police locate Aiden, or if you believe you have seen him, call 911, the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 594-1639, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.