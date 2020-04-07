“The Seven Brothers” donate toiletries to Springfield senior home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Seniors at the Independence House are in critical need of toilet paper.

A group of friends known as “The Seven Brothers” came together to purchase toilet supplies for residents in need. 22News spoke with AIC basketball legend and Yellow Jackets Hall of Famer Henry Payne about giving back to those most vulnerable to the pandemic.

“We have purchased 450 rolls of toilet tissue that we’re going to donate today and hopefully with the crisis that we’re going through now and the pandemic, this is just a little token of what we can do to give back to the community,” Payne told 22News.

Payne told 22News that the money was originally raised from a fish frying event to help the homeless, and was instead used to give senior citizens better access to essential hygiene products during the pandemic.