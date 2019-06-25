The Shops at Marketplace unveils new sign in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Shops at Marketplace unveiled a new sign in downtown Springfield.

The city’s ‘Retail-tainment Destination’ celebrated Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The business began as a holiday market pop-up shop, and is now a local draw for shopping, food, and entertainment. One local business manager told 22News why she’s excited about the draw to downtown.

“It’s exciting. It is amazing what’s happening,” Roberta Hurwitz expressed. “I think if we all come together as a community, we can bring Springfield to a level where it should have been at for years.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno helped cut the ribbon for the new sign.