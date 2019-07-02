The sound of fireworks can spark fear in your dog

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The next-door neighbor setting off fireworks in his backyard isn’t just breaking the law, but also disturbing your dog’s peace of mind.

A dog’s ears are much more sensitive to noise than the human ear. Dog owners risk their animals suffering emotional stress from either the neighborhood fireworks or the community fireworks displays presented on a large scale.

The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield and Leverett suggests providing a sound buffer for your dog.

“Make sure they’re in a safe place,” Carmine Dicenso said. “Close your windows, maybe run an air conditioner or music to drown out that outdoor noise.”

In cases where the fireworks are deeply disturbing to your dog, Carmine Dicenso advises taking your animal to a veterinarian for possible medication.