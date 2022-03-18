SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just across the street from the steps of Springfield City Hall another gathering on Thursday, this one with the Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals.

They told 22News they want City Hall to take action and deliver on the federation’s petition for a fair raise contract, that paraprofessionals play a large role in the classroom and the everyday routine of students while providing support, and that this ongoing dispute has been going on for some time and they believe enough is enough.

“We just want the district to realize how expensive everything has gotten and to raise our wages so that we can afford to continue living and working and loving in Springfield we’re here because we love our kids we love our community,” said Cathy Mastronardi, President of Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals.

Mastronardi says negotiations began before the pandemic, but as a result, things came to a halt. According to the Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals, paraprofessionals have not gotten a raise in the last two years.