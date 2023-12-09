SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums hosted one of its “Grinchmas Saturdays” to celebrate the holiday season.

Children and their families were able to visit the Grinch’s Grotto to meet the classic character and visit the “In the Land of Sugar and Seuss’ exhibit that showcases gingerbread displays themed after the works of Dr. Seuss. Families also got to meet Santa Claus and engage in numerous hands-on activities throughout the day.

The next Grinchmas Saturday will be held next week on December 16.