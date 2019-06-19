The State Health Department to hold hearing on ICU closures at Baystate Noble

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The State Health Department is holding another hearing at the Westfield Middle School Wednesday night concerning planned ICU closures at Baystate Noble.

The department of public health and Baystate Health met Tuesday night to discuss their planned I-C-U closures.

Another hearing will start at 4:00 p.m. in Westfield.

Baystate Health announced last month that it’s planning to close the intensive care units at Baystate Wings in Palmer and Baystate Noble in Westfield.

There were three speakers Tuesday at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health hearing discussing the possibility of reclassifying a dozen intensive care beds

Six at Baystate Wing in Palmer and six at Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, as medical-surgical beds.

The nurses association is hoping the department of health declares them as essential services which will force Baystate to implement a plan to keep them open.

Baystate is also moving behavior services out of Baystate Franklin, Noble, and Wing.

They’ll eventually be integrated into Baystate’s new behavioral health hospital being built in Holyoke.

In a statement to 22News, Baystate Health said they are committed to serving our community and the increasing needs for care for individuals facing behavioral health and substance use challenges.

