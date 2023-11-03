SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Student Prince and The Fort Restaurant’s Mighty Oktoberfest event in Springfield will start Friday at 5:30 p.m. after it was postponed due to bad weather last month.

Originally scheduled in October, The Mighty Oktoberfest, bringing a wave of German tradition and fun since 1935, will take over Fort Street on Friday, November 3rd, and Saturday, November 4th. Tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored and single-night and two-night passes are still available for purchase.

Music performance schedules have not changed, and the event is still set to rock out on Fort Street with acts like Trailer Trash, Berkshire Mountain Wanderers, and tribute acts for artists like Kid Rock, Alanis Morissette, and Foo Fighters. Music will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and wrap up around 10 p.m.

You can read more about the event and make sure to mark your calendars for this year's celebration!