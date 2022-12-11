SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Fort Carolers return to The Student Prince and The Fort Restaurant on Sunday.

For more than eight decades, Christmas Caroling has been a part of The Student Prince and The Fort Restaurant, according to a news release sent to 22News from The Student Prince and The Fort Restaurant.

“The Fort Carolers have become famous for kicking off the holiday season while putting everyone in the holiday mood,” said assistant manager John Perry. “This year we went all out with adding MORE decorations and sparking lights both inside and out to create a joyous atmosphere. It’s the perfect setting whether you’re celebrating an old family tradition, starting a new tradition, or joining us for your company party. We also have gift cards to help you with your holiday shopping.”

Many families have made it a tradition to go visit The Fort Carolers and sing the classics while they enjoy the restaurant’s Christmas decorations that fill the restaurant while dining on American and German food.

The performances will be nightly until December 24, and there will be a brunch with Santa on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Reservations are necessary, and tickets cost $35 per adult and $15 per child, according to The Student Prince website. There will be Prime Rib Carving and Omelet Station, Roasted Chicken, Waffles with Strawberry Sauce and Whipped Cream, Meatloaf, Mac, and Cheese and Chicken Tenders for the kids at the brunch. To make a reservation, call 413-734-7475.