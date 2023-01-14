SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hoop Hall Classic continues Saturday morning, showcasing top-tier high school basketball talent from across the country.

Blake Arena will host nine games on Saturday day three of the tournament, and five will be broadcast on ESPN. Teams from more than 10 states will be in action, including the first few games showcasing the big-time recruits in attendance.

The first game tips at 9:00 a.m., and the first nationally televised game starts at 1:30 p.m. One of five girls’ games being played at this year’s tournament, expanded from just two last year.

1:30 p.m. puts Sidwell Friends out of DC versus Sierra Canyon School out of California. Sidwell, led by the third-ranked female recruit in the country, is already committed to Duke, and Sierra Canyon, boasting the number-one ranked recruit, committed to play at USC.

The last tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.