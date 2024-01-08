LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A grand opening celebration is being held for The Thirsty Dog in Longmeadow on Monday.

The Thirsty Dog located at 791 Williams St in Longmeadow was established in 2022 by

David Blais as a restaurant and bar. Starting Monday, Blais is partnering with Jay Drew to bring a local high-quality coffee experience to Longmeadow. They will be serving breakfast and freshly brewed coffee Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. powered by Monsoon Roastery, a local Springfield coffee roaster.

Coffee, cold brew, latte, cappuccino, and chai tea will be available along with breakfast sandwiches, burritos, frittatas, and baked goods.

(Courtesy of The Thirsty Dog)

(Courtesy of The Thirsty Dog)

(Courtesy of The Thirsty Dog)

The pub is open on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. offering appetizers, flatbreads, soups, salads, and sandwiches. The full bar also has live music. They will be hosting trivia and karaoke night on Friday.