The Wellington at Springfield holds annual BBQ to thank first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – An appreciation barbecue for first responders has become a tradition at the Wellington at Springfield assisted living complex.

The Wellington staff treated Police officers and Firefighters to lunch at the Grayson road complex Wednesday morning to say thank you.

Workers at The Wellington say they are thankful to the first responders for making the staff and residents feel safe at all hours of the day and night.

They’re here saving lives and making sure that we are safe. Whether it’s raining or snowing, so we wanted to show our appreciation for always being there, for us and our residents,” Emma Burke of the Wellington at Springfield said.

The tradition began three years ago and is held twice each year.