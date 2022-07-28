CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A second wind for the Windsor Lounge on Main Street in Chicopee, reopening its doors to the public today after more than a year.

The longtime restaurant is welcoming back guests with a new look, and new management. 22News was there as longtime patrons paid a visit to their favorite local watering hole.

“We are super excited to be here. we hope to bring something to the community, it’s an older place with a new look and hopefully, people will come back that used to come here,” said Mary Barcome, Owner of the Windsor Lounge.

Guests were also treated to a free buffet on this opening day, along with some entertainment from a DJ.