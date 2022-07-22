CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many western Massachusetts restaurants that were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been reopening with new confidence.

The Windsor Lounge located at 101 Main Street has been preparing for months for their new reopening under new ownership on July 28th. The Windsor Lounge closed two years ago, just about the time pandemic restrictions were cutting into the bottom line.

Co-owner, Mary Barcome and her partner told 22News, it’s been difficult, but they’re optimistic about the future.

“I’m super excited,” Barcome expressed. “Me and my partner have for the past fifteen months been working on everything. Lots of trials to get to the point where we decided to open Thursday… have a grand opening.”

During the last few months, several other restaurant success stories have emerged, with businesses put on hold by the pandemic, seeing the climate improving and finally being able to reopen.