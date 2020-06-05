The Zoo in Forest Park to open Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Zoo in Forest Park and Education Center will be opening for the 2020 season on Monday.

According to Sarah Tsitso, Executive Director for the Zoo in Forest Park and Education Center, the zoo received approval from the City of Springfield and will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday.

In accordance with Governor Baker’s guidelines for the state’s Phase 1 reopening plan, all guest and members are required to have a timed-ticket to enter and must follow the new rules:

All guests must pre-purchase tickets online through their virtual box office

Guests should plan to arrive 15 minutes prior to the time indicated on their ticket

Tickets will only be honored at the pre-scheduled time indicated on the ticket

All guests over the age of two must wear a mask at all times while inside the zoo unless prevented by a medical condition

Guests that are unable to wear a mask are asked to skip all feline exhibits in accordance with USDA regulations

Guests must remain six feet apart from other parties at all times and follow the one-way path around the zoo, avoiding sectioned off areas and the inside of the barn

In Phase 1, guests will not be allowed to touch, pet, or feed the animals

Current Zoo members should also use this online box office to reserve time slots, using the special member code sent out via email. There will be no admission charge for members.

For more information on purchasing tickets, visit the forest park zoo website or contact Gabry Tyson at gabry@forestparkzoo.com.