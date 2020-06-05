1  of  2
Breaking News
Suspect in hospital after police-involved shooting in Greenfield Police investigation near Foster Street in Springfield
1  of  2
Watch Live
TRACKING THE TROPICS 2PM: Cristobal reaches tropical storm strength again, watches in effect for parts of Gulf Coast 2PM: Governor Baker tours LabCentral in Cambridge and will provide COVID-19 update

The Zoo in Forest Park to open Monday

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Zoo in Forest Park_176958

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Zoo in Forest Park and Education Center will be opening for the 2020 season on Monday.

According to Sarah Tsitso, Executive Director for the Zoo in Forest Park and Education Center, the zoo received approval from the City of Springfield and will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday.

In accordance with Governor Baker’s guidelines for the state’s Phase 1 reopening plan, all guest and members are required to have a timed-ticket to enter and must follow the new rules:

  • All guests must pre-purchase tickets online through their virtual box office
  • Guests should plan to arrive 15 minutes prior to the time indicated on their ticket
  • Tickets will only be honored at the pre-scheduled time indicated on the ticket
  • All guests over the age of two must wear a mask at all times while inside the zoo unless prevented by a medical condition
  • Guests that are unable to wear a mask are asked to skip all feline exhibits in accordance with USDA regulations
  • Guests must remain six feet apart from other parties at all times and follow the one-way path around the zoo, avoiding sectioned off areas and the inside of the barn
  • In Phase 1, guests will not be allowed to touch, pet, or feed the animals

Current Zoo members should also use this online box office to reserve time slots, using the special member code sent out via email. There will be no admission charge for members.

For more information on purchasing tickets, visit the forest park zoo website or contact Gabry Tyson at gabry@forestparkzoo.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today